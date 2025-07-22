Kovalchuk shares details of Dubai assault: drugs, violence and broken spine

Mariia Kovalchuk. Photo: still from the video

Maria Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian OnlyFans model who was found with multiple injuries in Dubai in March, has spoken out for the first time about what happened. According to Kovalchuk, she was vacationing with Russian oligarchs when the incident occurred.

She made this statement in an interview with Russian propagandist Ksenia Sobchak.

OnlyFans model abused, beaten, dumped on side of road

Kovalchuk is currently in Norway undergoing rehabilitation after being found with a broken spine and limbs in March.

According to her, she overslept and missed her flight to Thailand on March 11. While staying at the Five Jumeirah Village hotel on the first floor, she met a man named Artem whom she had met the day before at karaoke.

He invited Mariia to spend the night in his room and then travel with him to Thailand on his father's private jet, and she accepted. There was a party there attended by businessmen from Russia and Donetsk.

According to Mariia, one of the guests was Artem Papazov, the son of Donetsk businessman Oleg Papazov. Artem lives in the UAE and does business in Russia. Also at the party were Russian businessman Alexei Krashenikov, who left the party early, Belarusian businessman Alexander Loptitsky, Russian blogger Alexandra Mertsalova, and Ukrainian Milena Dolganova.

Mariia Kovalchuk. Photo: social media

There was alcohol and drugs in the room. The men demanded intimacy from Kovalchuk, threatening her and saying "you belong to us". They took her passport and belongings and held her against her will in the room.

"They started behaving inappropriately and smashing bottles. The floor was covered with broken glass. It was impossible to walk barefoot there," she said.

Maria tried to escape several times and was severely injured each time. She believes that the men from the party severely beat her and threw her from a balcony onto the road.

Mariia's mother said that 20-year-old Mariia has already undergone at least eight complicated surgeries and uses a wheelchair and crutches to get around. The bones in one of her legs have not yet fused. She also has memory problems due to the beating.

