"Google Kyiv" rally in NYC and Washington D.C. shows support for Ukraine

New York rally "Google Kyiv" honors Ukraine after missile attack
In New York, the Ukrainian diaspora and their supporters organized an event called "Google Kyiv". It took place immediately after Russia's latest missile strike on Kyiv on August 28.
This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.
The Ukrainian diaspora held a peaceful protest
Protesters carrying "Google Kyiv" signs marched through crowded areas of the city, from Brooklyn subway stations to the Financial District and City Hall. They crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and continued through Midtown to Times Square and Central Park.
The posters read "Google Kyiv today" and "Ceasefire they said". In this way, they want to draw the attention of passersby to the fact that Russia continues to kill the peaceful population of Ukraine despite statements about peace talks.
In addition, a similar event took place in Washington, D.C., near the White House.
