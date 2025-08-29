Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
New York rally "Google Kyiv" honors Ukraine after missile attack

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 August 2025 10:31
"Google Kyiv" rally in NYC and Washington D.C. shows support for Ukraine
People gathered to protest. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

In New York, the Ukrainian diaspora and their supporters organized an event called "Google Kyiv". It took place immediately after Russia's latest missile strike on Kyiv on August 28.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian diaspora held a peaceful protest

Protesters carrying "Google Kyiv" signs marched through crowded areas of the city, from Brooklyn subway stations to the Financial District and City Hall. They crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and continued through Midtown to Times Square and Central Park.

Google Kyiv rally NYC August 28
A man on Times Square. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

The posters read "Google Kyiv today" and "Ceasefire they said". In this way, they want to draw the attention of passersby to the fact that Russia continues to kill the peaceful population of Ukraine despite statements about peace talks.

Google Kyiv rally NYC August 28
People holding posterrs. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten
Google Kyiv rally NYC August 28
A man holds a poster. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

In addition, a similar event took place in Washington, D.C., near the White House.

Google Kyiv rally NYC August 28
People gathered in Washington. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten
Google Kyiv rally NYC August 28
People gathered to protest near the White House. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
