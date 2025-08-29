"Google Kyiv" rally in NYC and Washington D.C. shows support for Ukraine

People gathered to protest. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

In New York, the Ukrainian diaspora and their supporters organized an event called "Google Kyiv". It took place immediately after Russia's latest missile strike on Kyiv on August 28.

The Ukrainian diaspora held a peaceful protest

Protesters carrying "Google Kyiv" signs marched through crowded areas of the city, from Brooklyn subway stations to the Financial District and City Hall. They crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and continued through Midtown to Times Square and Central Park.

A man on Times Square. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

The posters read "Google Kyiv today" and "Ceasefire they said". In this way, they want to draw the attention of passersby to the fact that Russia continues to kill the peaceful population of Ukraine despite statements about peace talks.

People holding posterrs. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

A man holds a poster. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

In addition, a similar event took place in Washington, D.C., near the White House.

People gathered in Washington. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

People gathered to protest near the White House. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Maria Hlyten

