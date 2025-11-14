Ukraine deals heavy blow to Russia's naval base and oil logistics hub with Neptune missile attack

Ukraine strikes Russia with Neptune missiles. Photo: The General Staff

On the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of precise strikes on key military and energy facilities deep within Russian territory using Neptune missiles. These strikes significantly weakened the enemy's military and economic potential.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported via Telegram.

Ukraine strikes Russia with Neptune missiles

According to the General Staff, the operation targeted the Novorossiysk ship base in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The strikes were carried out using Ukrainian Neptune missiles and several types of attack drones.

The attack damaged key port infrastructure and the Sheskharis oil terminal — one of the largest oil transshipment facilities in southern Russia, which played a significant role in supplying Russian military groups involved in the war against Ukraine. The strike also hit an S-400 launcher and a missile storage site, causing a detonation and fire.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery in the Saratov region. Multiple explosions and a large fire were reported at the facility, which is one of the enterprises supplying fuel to the Russian army.

Another target was the Kristall Complex, a fuel, and lubricants storage site near Engels. Explosions and a subsequent fire were observed there as well, indicating damage to critical infrastructure.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military, economic, and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

