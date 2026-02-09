Musk reveals timeline for building a city on the moon

American billionaire Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

American billionaire Elon Musk announced that his aerospace company, SpaceX, will focus on building a city on the moon. According to Musk, this goal can be achieved in less than 10 years.

On Monday, February 9, Novyny.LIVE reports that Musk made this announcement on X.

City on Mars

"For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years," Musk wrote.

Musk noted that building a city on the moon will be faster and that the company will return to the idea of settling on Mars in about five to seven years.

"We can launch to the Moon every 10 days (2 day trip time). This means we can iterate much faster to complete a Moon city than a Mars city," Musk noted.

