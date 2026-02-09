Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Musk predicts when a city could be built on the moon

Musk predicts when a city could be built on the moon

Publication time 9 February 2026 13:31
Musk reveals timeline for building a city on the moon
American billionaire Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

American billionaire Elon Musk announced that his aerospace company, SpaceX, will focus on building a city on the moon. According to Musk, this goal can be achieved in less than 10 years.

On Monday, February 9, Novyny.LIVE reports that Musk made this announcement on X.

City on Mars

"For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years," Musk wrote.

Musk noted that building a city on the moon will be faster and that the company will return to the idea of settling on Mars in about five to seven years.

"We can launch to the Moon every 10 days (2 day trip time). This means we can iterate much faster to complete a Moon city than a Mars city," Musk noted.

Musk responded to Ukraine's Minister of Defense

Russian drones on Starlink — Fedorov made an important statement

Elon Musk Moon Mars Space X construction
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
