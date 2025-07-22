Sybiha: Putin fears US as attacks stopped during Kellogg's Kyiv visit

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha. Photo: UNIAN

During the visit of the U.S. Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv, a cessation of massive attacks on the Ukrainian capital was recorded. It means that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is really afraid of the anger of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

It was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, during the briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noel Barrot, according to RBC-Ukraine.

What does Putin understand, according to Sybiha?

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that the Russian dictator is aware that only the United States has sufficient influence to force Russia to peace. Sybiha emphasized that the absence of attacks by Russian troops on Kyiv during Kellogg's visit is another proof of who exactly is causing Putin's fear.

The Minister also noted that Kellogg's visit enabled the American leadership to receive reliable information about Russia's war against Ukraine "firsthand". According to Mr Sybiha, it is important to refute Russian propaganda about Russia's alleged victory. He emphasized that Russia has not succeeded in the war, and Ukraine is not losing.

Earlier, it was reported that the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reported on the results of his meeting with the U.S. Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg. The politician thanked the general for his visit to Ukraine.

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg was in Kyiv a few days ago. As part of his visit, the general and Andriy Yermak visited the Child Protection Center as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.