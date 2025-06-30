EU extends Russia sanctions until January 2026

Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas from the European Union hold the Press Conference on the 18th package of sanctions. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Union has extended economic sanctions against the Russian Federation for another six months, until January 31, 2026. As explained by the European Union Council, this decision was made in view of Russia's ongoing aggression, which continues to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

It was reported on the website of the European Council.

Advertisement

What is included in the package of sanctions?

These sanctions were first introduced in 2014 and have been significantly tightened since February 2022, following the full-scale invasion. The restrictions now cover a wide range of economic sectors: trade, finance, energy, technology, dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury goods.

Some of the key points include a ban on the import and maritime transport of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, the disconnection of a number of Russian banks from SWIFT, and the suspension of propaganda media outlets linked to the Kremlin.

The EU emphasizes that Russia's actions grossly violate international law, in particular the principle of non-use of force. Therefore, sanctions remain necessary and may be strengthened if necessary. In particular, the EU's sanctions policy includes mechanisms to combat circumvention of existing restrictions.

In addition to economic sanctions, the European Union has introduced a number of other measures in response to Russia's actions: restrictions on economic ties with illegally annexed Crimea and uncontrolled territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, personal sanctions against individuals and companies, as well as diplomatic restrictions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the European Union has already adopted 17 packages of sanctions. The European Union also reserves the right to continue to put pressure on Russia through new sanctions. The European Union has emphasised that it supports peace based on the principles of the United Nations Charter and that no international initiatives concerning Ukraine can be adopted without its participation.

As a reminder, Australia has imposed new sanctions against Russia. Thirty-seven individuals and seven organizations have been added to the list.