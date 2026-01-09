Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 9 January 2026 13:32
Idea of durable peace in Ukraine by Trump — a terrible outcome for Ukrainians living under Russian occupation
John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Photo: Ukrinform

Donald Trump is interested in achieving durable peace in Ukraine, not fair peace. According to former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, John Herbst, Trump's idea is to "establish peace at the current lines held by two armies." 

Herbst stated this in an exclusive interview with Ukraine Breaking News.

What does lasting peace for Ukraine mean?

According to Herbst, fair peace for Ukraine means that all Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean Peninsula, returns under Ukrainian control. However, Trump believes that the current situation, with two armies holding the lines, is best for Ukraine. 

"Trump's idea was essentially to establish a secure peace along the current lines held by the two armies. And while I don't think that's wonderful, I think it can do. In other words, if Ukraine could emerge sovereign and secure with the government controlling essentially the territory it controls today, that's not a bad outcome," Herbst says.

This is exactly how the war should end. This way, Ukraine can be sovereign and continue to develop and rebuild itself. Herbst calls this "not a bad outcome... but It's just a terrible outcome for the Ukrainians living under this brutal Russian occupation."

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
