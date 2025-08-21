Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Hungary reacts to Mukachevo attack, avoids blaming Russia

Hungary reacts to Mukachevo attack, avoids blaming Russia

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 August 2025 21:52
Hungary reacts to Russia attack without naming details
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó. Photo: SOVA-news

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, has reacted to news of another Russian strike on Ukraine. However, in his statement, he did not mention either the attack on Mukachevo or the affected Zakarpattia.

It is reported by DW.

The reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to the Russian attack

In his post, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary limited himself to general statements regarding the war in Ukraine. He did not specify that he was referring specifically to the Russian attack on the enterprise in Mukachevo.

"The news from Ukraine this morning reaffirms that peace is needed as soon as possible," Péter Szijjártó wrote.

The minister emphasized that all parties should make maximum efforts to reach a peace deal. According to him, it is the only way to stop further bloodshed and destruction.

The President of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok, initially directly called the attack on Mukachevo Russian, but later removed the mention of the aggressor country. His Facebook post changed the wording within an hour of its publication.

In the first version of the post, he expressed condolences to those injured in the "Russian missile attack" on Mukachevo, but the adjective "Russian" was later removed.

In another part of his address, Sulyok emphasized that a quick end to the war is in the interests of the entire region. He also emphasized the importance of international diplomatic efforts to stop the bloodshed and expressed hope for a peaceful settlement.

Read also:

Trump raised Budapest talks — Tusk recalled past memorandum

MFA Hungary Zakarpattia Mukachevo Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
