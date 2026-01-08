How the operation in Venezuela could deal an economic blow to Russia

The former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, John Herbst. Photo: Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center

The U.S. strike on Venezuela could be the most powerful tool for weakening Russia's economy and forcing Vladimir Putin to end the war, according to John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Herbst stated this in an exclusive interview with Ukraine Breaking News.

Attack on Venezuela, consequences for Russia

The U.S.intention to bring Venezuelan oil to the global market could significantly impact Russia's economy, especially its revenue from oil exports. According to Herbst, an increased oil supply overseen by the United States could lower global prices and directly reduce Moscow's revenues at a critical moment in the war against Ukraine.

"Trump has made clear that he thinks oil should be put on the market, and that the United States will oversee that. If that happens, it will drive global prices down substantially. And we all know that Russia’s economy depends heavily on oil and gas sales," John Herbst added.

Lower energy prices would mean less money flowing into the Kremlin’s budget, which could undermine Russia’s ability to sustain long-term military operations.

"As the economy weakens, Putin's ability to sustain the war weakens," Herbst added.

Herbst concludes that the operation in Venezuela could be the most significant outcome of this move for American interests in Europe, delivering another economic blow to Moscow at a pivotal moment.

