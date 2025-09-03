Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Google wins court case — Chrome and Android sales not required

Google wins court case — Chrome and Android sales not required

Publication time 3 September 2025 15:09
Google wins US court battle - keeps Chrome and Android, must share data
People walk past the Google logo. Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

A U.S. federal court has ruled that Google does not have to sell its Chrome browser or Android operating system. However, the company will be required to share certain data with competitors.

The ruling was reported by Politico.

Google keeps Chrome and Android

On September 2, District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to force Google to divest Chrome and Android. Instead, the company must share some data with rivals to strengthen competition in the search market. In addition, Google is barred from signing agreements that set its products — including the Gemini AI system — as default tools on mobile devices.

Following the decision, shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, jumped 7.2%. Investors welcomed the news, as it allows Google to continue making multi-billion-dollar payments to Apple — a practice often criticized by antitrust authorities. Apple’s stock also rose by 3%.

Politico notes that this ruling is one of the most significant antitrust decisions since the U.S. government’s attempt to break up Microsoft in the early 2000s.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
