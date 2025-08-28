Russian attack on Kyiv August 28 — Ursula von der Leyen promised tougher sanctions

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

In the near future, the EU plans to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and consider options for the effective use of frozen Russian assets. These measures are crucial for supporting Ukraine militarily and aiding its recovery.

On August 28 in Brussels, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this in an emergency statement, reports Yevropeiska Pravda.

New sanctions against Russia

Von der Leyen made an urgent statement after the night bombing of Kyiv by Russia on August 28.

"I am outraged by the attack on Kyiv, also hitting our EU offices. This was the deadliest drone and missile attack on the capital since July," the President of the European Commission emphasized.

She noted that this is why "we continue to put maximum pressure on Russia".

"That means tightening our sanction regime. We will come forward soon with our 19th package of hard-biting sanctions," the President of the European Commission said.

Ursula von der Leyen also added that the EU is advancing work on frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine's defense and recovery.

