Coldplay concert clip exposes Astronomer CEO in viral affair scandal

Andy Byron and Christine Cabot. Photo: still from the video

An incident occurred during a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts. As part of the traditional "kiss cam," the stadium's screens displayed images from cameras and showed the director of an IT company and his mistress.

The video received over 20 million views on TikTok within 11 hours.

Advertisement

An Incident at a Coldplay Concert

After the camera pointed at a couple, the man abruptly pulled away from the woman, who covered her face with her hands. The audience burst out laughing at this reaction. The band's frontman joked that they were either having an affair or were very shy.

The video quickly went viral on social media, and users figured out who the couple was. It turned out to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR manager Christine Cabot. As it turned out, they are both married to other people.

Andy Byron and Christine Cabot. Photo: still from the video

Users flooded the video with comments:

"Wow, and his wife is home with the kids"

"This is what career ladders are"

"These two are ridiculous"

"I feel sorry for the wife"

What is known about them?

According to Byron's LinkedIn profile, he has been the head of a software company since July 2023. Christine has only been with the company for nine months.

Her page says she is a specialist who gains the trust of colleagues, from assistants to the CEO. The CEO publicly praised the employee, calling her "the perfect candidate" due to her "exceptional leadership skills".

Read also:

Age-defying stars reveal secrets to looking 25 at 50

Johnny Depp breaks silence on Fantastic Beasts expulsion