Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day A viral video from a Coldplay concert reveals a secret affair

A viral video from a Coldplay concert reveals a secret affair

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 July 2025 23:20
Coldplay concert clip exposes Astronomer CEO in viral affair scandal
Andy Byron and Christine Cabot. Photo: still from the video

An incident occurred during a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts. As part of the traditional "kiss cam," the stadium's screens displayed images from cameras and showed the director of an IT company and his mistress.

The video received over 20 million views on TikTok within 11 hours.

Advertisement

An Incident at a Coldplay Concert

After the camera pointed at a couple, the man abruptly pulled away from the woman, who covered her face with her hands. The audience burst out laughing at this reaction. The band's frontman joked that they were either having an affair or were very shy.

The video quickly went viral on social media, and users figured out who the couple was. It turned out to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR manager Christine Cabot. As it turned out, they are both married to other people.

kiss cam
Andy Byron and Christine Cabot. Photo: still from the video

Users flooded the video with comments:

  • "Wow, and his wife is home with the kids"
  • "This is what career ladders are"
  • "These two are ridiculous"
  • "I feel sorry for the wife"

What is known about them?

According to Byron's LinkedIn profile, he has been the head of a software company since July 2023. Christine has only been with the company for nine months.

Her page says she is a specialist who gains the trust of colleagues, from assistants to the CEO. The CEO publicly praised the employee, calling her "the perfect candidate" due to her "exceptional leadership skills".

Read also:

Age-defying stars reveal secrets to looking 25 at 50

Johnny Depp breaks silence on Fantastic Beasts expulsion

USA scandal concert billionaires betrayal
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information