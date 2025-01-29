Anniversary of the Battle of Kruty — the story of the feat of Ukrainian youth

The Battle of Kruty. Illustrative photo: photo from open sources

The Battle of Kruty is one of the most heroic and at the same time tragic pages in the history of Ukraine’s struggle for Independence. On January 29, 1918, near the railway station of Kruty in Chernihiv region, the battle between Ukrainian troops and the Bolshevik army took place, which became a symbol of the courage and sacrifice of Ukrainian youth.

Historical context

In early 1918, the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UPR) was at war with Bolshevik Russia, which sought to eliminate the young independent state. Soviet troops under the command of Mikhail Muravyov were advancing on Kyiv, seizing Ukrainian cities and leaving behind massive repression. The capital’s defences were critically weakened, so volunteer units were urgently formed, including cadets, students, and gymnasium pupils.

The Ukrainian detachment that defended Kruty consisted of approximately 500 soldiers, including young men from the 1st Bohdan Khmelnytsky Kyiv Youth School, students of Kyiv University, students of the Cyril and Methodius Gymnasium, and volunteers from other educational institutions. Their commander was centurion Averkii Honcharenko.

The Bolshevik army, numbering, according to various estimates, from 3 to 6 thousand soldiers, including sailors of the Baltic Fleet and Red Guards, was advancing against the Ukrainians. They had a significant advantage in numbers and artillery equipment.

The map of the Battle of Kruty in 1918. Photo: Institute of National Memory

The events of the Battle of Kruty

The Battle of Kruty began on the morning of 29 January 1918. The Ukrainian defenders took up positions along the railway line and built trenches. Thanks to competent command and the use of the terrain, they held back the enemy's advance for several hours, inflicting significant losses on them.

However, the numerical superiority of the Bolsheviks did their job. Ukrainian units were forced to retreat, leaving their positions in an organized manner. However, about 30 students and gymnasium pupils who were surrounded due to poor coordination were captured. The next day, the Bolsheviks executed them, forcing them to dig their own graves. Before dying, the young heroes sang "Šče ne vmerla Ukraina". Witnesses to the events recalled that the locals were then forbidden to take away and bury the bodies.

The offensive of Ukrainian youth. Illustrative photo: screenshot from the film

How the Battle of Kruty changed history

Although the Battle of Kruty failed to stop the enemy's offensive on Kyiv, it delayed the Bolsheviks for several days, allowing the Ukrainian delegation to sign the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk. This was a key diplomatic success that recognized the independence of the UPR in the international arena.

The Treaty of Brest provided for:

Recognition of the UPR as an independent state. Determination of post-war borders and agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war. The parties’ rejection of mutual claims for damages caused by the war. Ukraine’s obligation to supply 60 million poods of bread, 2.75 million poods of meat, other agricultural products, and industrial raw materials by July 31, 1918.

In return, the UPR received a loan of 1 billion karbovanets and armed assistance in the fight against the Bolsheviks.

The memory of the fallen Ukrainians in the Battle of Kruty

The Kruty Heroes Memorial. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The feat of Ukrainian youth at Kruty became a symbol of self-sacrifice for the sake of statehood. In Independent Ukraine, January 29 is commemorated as the Day of Remembrance of the Kruty Heroes. The memorial was erected at the battle site, and their actions are immortalized in the national memory and culture.

Wagons next to the monument. Photo: Vandrivka

The monument commemorating the battle was erected at the Kruty station in Chernihiv region. An early twentieth-century Kyiv railway platform was also recreated nearby. The museum of the battle was created in seven old carriages on this platform.