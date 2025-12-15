An anonymous donor gave 4.1 million euros for drones and equipment for Ukraine

Ukrainian volunteer, Lesia Kopchuk. Photo: screenshot from the video

An anonymous donor contributed approximately 4.1 million euros (100 million Czech crowns) to the Czech initiative, "Gift for Putin," which provides military aid to Ukraine. The funds have already been distributed among dozens of initiatives, including direct support for Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines and humanitarian and rescue projects.

This information was provided by the non-governmental charitable initiative

Dárek pro Putina ("Gift for Putin").

According to the initiative's representatives, the funds were divided into 26 categories. Most of the funds will be allocated to purchase various types of drones, explosive materials, equipment for combat units, and firearms. The team emphasizes that they plan to use the donation quickly to ensure the purchased equipment swiftly reaches the front lines.

Těch 100 000 000 korun od anonymního dárce jsme rozdělili na 26 položek. Koupíme za to hlavně různé druhy dronů, plastickou trhavinu, vybavení pro jednotky na frontě ale třeba i brokovnice. Chceme ty peníze utratit velmi rychle. Tak aby co nejdříve "začaly pracovat".😉 pic.twitter.com/dRzKszEIlm — Dárek pro Putina (@DarPutinovi) December 15, 2025

Some of this sum is allocated to producing drones with optical fiber, which Lesia Kopchuk, a volunteer, supplies to Ukrainian military personnel. She has supported the army since the beginning of the war and currently delivers 200 to 300 drones to defenders every month.

According to Kopchuk, each drone is created in close collaboration with the military, taking their real combat needs into account. Production of these drones, which are particularly resistant to electronic warfare, is financed by the "Gift for Putin" initiative. This initiative is part of a single donation totaling 100 million Czech crowns.

The initiative states that the donor requested to remain anonymous, though it is known that he is a prominent Czech entrepreneur and philanthropist. The team also donates some funds to other Czech organizations that they believe are effective in helping Ukraine. In particular, they allocate funds to projects producing camouflage nets for Ukrainian soldiers.

In addition to the military aspect, the project includes humanitarian initiatives.

"The project will help Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic. Mothers with young children and elderly individuals will need assistance because all available programs will essentially cease operations," said participants of the charitable initiative.

The Team for Ukraine organization will receive funding from donations to purchase a second Czech search-and-rescue robot named Hector.

They plan to deliver it to firefighters in Kharkiv. According to volunteers, such a robot enables work in impacted zones without endangering rescuers, for example, when there is a threat of a follow-up attack after a rocket or drone strikes.

Additionally, as part of the project, armored and modified ambulances on Hammer chassis will be sent to Ukraine. Three such vehicles have already been delivered to Kharkiv and are being used to rescue people in areas under constant attack.

