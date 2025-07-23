Russia shells Kherson region on July 23 — a preschool comes under fire

Consequences of the shelling of Kherson region. Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration

On Wednesday afternoon, July 23, Russian troops attacked a civilian settlement again. This time, the town of Bilozerka in the Kherson region was attacked.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this via Facebook.

Civilian infrastructure under attack in the Kherson region

A local preschool was seriously damaged as a result of the shelling. The blast wave damaged the facade of the preschool, smashing about fifteen windows and destroying the doors.

Fortunately, there were no casualties — neither children nor staff were injured.

