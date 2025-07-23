Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
A preschool in the Kherson region damaged in a Russian attack

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 July 2025 20:33
Russia shells Kherson region on July 23 — a preschool comes under fire
Consequences of the shelling of Kherson region. Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration

On Wednesday afternoon, July 23, Russian troops attacked a civilian settlement again. This time, the town of Bilozerka in the Kherson region was attacked.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this via Facebook.

Civilian infrastructure under attack in the Kherson region

A local preschool was seriously damaged as a result of the shelling. The blast wave damaged the facade of the preschool, smashing about fifteen windows and destroying the doors.

Fortunately, there were no casualties — neither children nor staff were injured.

Russians strike at Kherson region - what are the consequences - photo 2
Consequences of the shelling of Kherson region. Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration
Russians strike at Kherson region - what are the consequences - photo 3
Consequences of the shelling of Kherson region. Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration

shelling Kherson region war in Ukraine war casualties
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
