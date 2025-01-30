Passenger plane collides with Army Black Hawk - Zelenskyy reacted

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

On January 30, it was reported that American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, collided with a military helicopter conducting a training flight with three soldiers on board. The crash took place right next to the Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the horrible crash on his X account.

What's known about the rescue operation?

According to law enforcement sorce, the deaths have been confirmed, and rescuers have not yet pulled any survivors from the water. A massive search operation is underway.

About 300 first responders are searching the freezing Potomac River, where the aircraft crashed, the DC fire chief said.

It is known that the passengers involved athletes, coaches and family members, who were returning home from the National Development Camp, an event held alongside the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

