Russian shelling of Ukraine on January 9 — Zelensky responds

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the Russian shelling on the night of January 9. The enemy carried out massive strikes on Kyiv and fired "Oreshnik" missiles at Lviv region.

The head of state announced this on X.

Advertisement

In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is still being dealt with. All necessary services are deployed. Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged. Recovery operations after the strikes also continue in the Lviv region and other regions of our… pic.twitter.com/AMkwfKHOkC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 9, 2026

Zelensky's reaction to the night shelling on January 9

The aftermath of the massive Russian shelling is currently being addressed in Kyiv and the surrounding area. All necessary services are working on the ground. Zelensky said that 20 residential buildings were damaged alone.

"Recovery operations after the strikes also continue in the Lviv region and other regions of our country. Unfortunately, as of now, it is known that four people have been killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance crew member. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured. There was also a second strike on one of the residential buildings – precisely at the moment when first responders were providing assistance after the first strike," he said.

According to Zelensky, there were a total of:

242 Russian drones;

13 ballistic missiles against energy facilities and civilian infrastructure;

one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile;

22 cruise missiles.

The president noted that the Russian invaders launched another attack against ordinary people at a time when a significant cold snap was ongoing.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that all possible efforts were being made to restore the heating and electricity supply. He announced that a meeting of the energy staff would be held today.

Last night, the occupiers also damaged the Qatari Embassy building with a drone. Zelensky noted that Qatar does so much to mediate with Russia to release prisoners.

The world's reaction to the shelling

The president emphasized the need for a clear response from the world — especially the United States — that is taken into account by Russia.

"Russia must receive signals that it is its obligation to focus on diplomacy, and must feel consequences every time it again focuses on killings and the destruction of infrastructure. Today’s strike also serves as a very loud reminder to all our partners that supporting Ukraine’s air defense is a permanent priority. Not a single day can be lost in deliveries, in production, or in agreements," Zelensky said.

He says that Ukraine is now informing its partners at all levels about what happened and what measures the country requires in response.

Read more: