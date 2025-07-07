What Zelensky and Starmer discussed on July 7

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 7, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer. The leaders discussed joint diplomatic efforts and agreed on their positions ahead of an important international meeting — the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which is to take place in Rome in a few days.

The President of Ukraine announced it on social media X.

Everything you need to know about the conversation between Zelensky and Starmer

According to Zelensky, the aim is to coordinate efforts so that the decisions taken at the meeting are as powerful and effective as possible.

During the conversation, Keir Starmer expressed his condolences to Ukrainians in connection with the recent massive shelling by Russia. The President thanked the Prime Minister of the UK for his solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky also said that the parties discussed additional funding in July for the development of domestic production of UAVs in Ukraine, in particular, interceptor drones.

Separately, they discussed the need to strengthen cooperation within key international formats, in particular the Ramstein defense coalition. As the President emphasized, "There must be more protection for human lives".

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the massive shelling by the Russian Federation and reported that the attack affected several regions at once, including Kharkiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, and Odesa.