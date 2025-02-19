Who really started the war in Ukraine — Truth you should learn

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

On February 18, Donald Trump claimed Ukraine is to blame for the Russian invasion on its territory.

Needless to say, the world was shocked and outraged by the shift in responsibility.

Russia is the one to blame

X status by Tristan Snell. Photo: Screenshot

Russia began its aggression against independent Ukraine eight years before the full-scale invasion — on February 20, 2014, it set in motion plans to occupy the Crimean Peninsula, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Status on X by Sian is Me. Photo: Screenshot

Total areas occupied by Russia as of 22 February 2022, totaled to 7% of Ukraine — 44,000 km2 (17,002 sq mi) — twice the size of Israel 21,937 km2 (8,470sq mi).

Status on X by Rudy Drischel. Photo: Screenshot

As of 2024, Russia occupies almost 26% of Ukraine — 156,000 km2 (60,270 sq mi) totaling the areas of Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands taken together. About 3 to 3.5 million Ukrainians are estimated to be living under occupation.

X status by Ed Krissenstein. Photo: Screenshot

According to the statistics released by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, since February 24, 2022, the enemy has used a total of 9590 missiles and 13397 drones to strike Ukraine. In total, 11879 objects were hit, most of them civilian are — 6203. The number of military targets was 5676.

So, who is to blame?