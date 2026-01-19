Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russian soldier accused of executing POWs captured — SBU

Russian soldier accused of executing POWs captured — SBU

Publication time 19 January 2026 21:05
Ukraine captures Russian fighter linked to POW executions
Volodymyr Zelensky and Oleksandr Plohad. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listened to a report by Oleksandr Plohad, the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Plohad reported on a Russian prisoner captured in Kursk last October who was responsible for executing Ukrainian prisoners. 

Zelensky announced this information on X on Monday, January 19. 

The president received the report from Plohad. During their meeting, they discussed the captured Russian soldier who was directly involved in executing Ukrainian prisoners. 

"Every Russian murderer must be held accountable for their actions. And so it will be. We are also countering Russian sabotage in the rear – I thank the Security Service of Ukraine for protecting our citizens. Glory to Ukraine!" the president wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky russians POWs war crimes crime
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
