Ukraine captures Russian fighter linked to POW executions

Volodymyr Zelensky and Oleksandr Plohad. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listened to a report by Oleksandr Plohad, the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Plohad reported on a Russian prisoner captured in Kursk last October who was responsible for executing Ukrainian prisoners.

Zelensky announced this information on X on Monday, January 19.

The president received the report from Plohad. During their meeting, they discussed the captured Russian soldier who was directly involved in executing Ukrainian prisoners.

"Every Russian murderer must be held accountable for their actions. And so it will be. We are also countering Russian sabotage in the rear – I thank the Security Service of Ukraine for protecting our citizens. Glory to Ukraine!" the president wrote.

A report by Oleksandr Poklad. The Russian serviceman responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in October of last year in the Kursk region has been taken captive. Every Russian murderer must be held accountable for their actions. And so it will be. We are also… pic.twitter.com/s4knYGUAEj — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 19, 2026

