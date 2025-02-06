DPRK missiles become more accurate during strikes on Ukraine

DPRK ballistic missile launch. Photo: DPRK Media

The North Korean missiles that Russia has fired at Ukraine since the end of December have been much more accurate than those launched over the past year. This indicates that the DPRK is successfully using the war against Ukraine to test its missile technology.

Reuters reported it.

DPRK missile attacks on Ukraine — what has changed

The Agency reported that over the past few weeks, Russia has fired more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Their accuracy was much better than previous launches, as it increased to 50-100 meters from the intended target. Previously, it was one to three kilometers.

According to anonymous sources, a forensic examination of the wreckage was carried out and found no changes in the design of the missiles, although there was little material left for analysis.

At the same time, Yang Wook, an arms expert at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, noted that North Korea’s improved missile capabilities would have alarming consequences for the South, Japan, and the United States. He added that the DPRK’s missile programs have been developing rapidly in recent years, but the country had never tested weapons in combat before entering the war against Ukraine.

As a reminder, Yonhap News Agency recently reported that DPRK troops have been no longer fighting for Russia since mid-January. Probably, they were withdrawn from the Kursk region due to heavy losses.

At the same time, the head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that North Korean soldiers continued to take part in the war against Ukraine in the Kursk region. There are still several thousand soldiers there.