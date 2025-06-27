Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 27 June 2025 21:42
Ukraine destroys SU-34 planes in Volgograd region of Russia
Russian Su-34 aircraft. Photo: wikimedia.org
The Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a targeted operation in Russian territory. Two Su-34 multipurpose fighter-bombers were destroyed and two more were damaged at the Marinovka military air base in the Volgograd region.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this on June 27.

What is known about the operation?

The strike was carried out using long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The operation also resulted in a fire in the technical and operational section of the airfield, which is a key facility for servicing, repairing, and preparing aircraft for combat missions.

The Su-34 fighter jet is one of the Russian military's main strike platforms and is actively used for airstrikes involving guided aerial bombs.

The Ukrainian military emphasizes that operations at enemy military airfields will continue.

"Military airfields and aircraft deep behind enemy lines are legitimate targets for Ukraine," the message reads.

As a reminder, it was reported that Ukraine plans to increase its production of long-range drones capable of striking Russian territory by tens of thousands of units. 

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, does not rule out the possibility that Putin has ambitions to occupy not only Ukraine but also other countries.

SSU war in Ukraine russia airfield
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
