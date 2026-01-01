On January 1, Zelensky announced a series of key meetings

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced active diplomatic contacts with Turkey, the United States, and Europe at the beginning of the new year. Work is underway to resume prisoner exchanges and finalize the details of the peace plan.

On Thursday, January 1, Zelensky announced this information on X.

Meetings and negotiations

Zelensky announced that Rustem Umerov was attending a meeting in Turkey with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs on January 1. The goal for the new year is to resume prisoner exchanges, and this has become the main topic of diplomatic contacts with Turkey. Umerov is also in daily contact with the United States and the European Union.

Rustem Umerov is in contact with the American team and our partners in Europe every single day. We are preparing formats and important meetings. On January 3, a meeting of national security advisors will take place in Ukraine. This is the first such meeting in Ukraine and it is… pic.twitter.com/KbZWegi7ze — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 1, 2026

The president announced important meetings. The first meeting of national security advisors regarding peace is scheduled for January 3 in Ukraine. Both the European representatives and the U.S. negotiating team will participate online. In total, representatives from 15 countries, European organizations, and NATO will be present at the meeting.

"Next, on January 5, there will be a meeting of the military – chiefs of general staff. The main issue is security guarantees for Ukraine. Politically, almost everything is ready, and it is important to work through every detail of how the guarantees will function in the air, on land, and at sea – if we succeed in ending the war. And this is the key goal for all normal people," Zelensky said.

The president also announced a meeting of leaders scheduled for January 6. Leaders from the EU and the Coalition of the Willing will be present. The meeting will focus on security guarantees for the peace agreement.

