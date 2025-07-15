Why Zelensky discussed the Donetsk Region with Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Tuesday, July 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting during which he heard the report of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko. The meeting focused on the work of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Zelensky shared photos from the meeting on Facebook.

Why did they talk about the Donetsk Region?

According to Zelensky, the focus was on the active actions of the National Guard in the Donetsk direction, in particular, the use of drones and measures to protect frontline logistics.

The security situation in the frontline and border regions was discussed separately.

"We are preparing new measures to ensure safety in Ukrainian communities and to counter crime," the President noted following the meeting.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. Photo: Office of the President

