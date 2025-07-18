Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
UK may join arms deal for Ukraine alongside Germany

UK may join arms deal for Ukraine alongside Germany

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 July 2025 09:37
UK may join Germany in buying US weapons for Ukraine — Starmer hints at support
The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hinted that the UK may join Germany in purchasing weapons from the United States for Ukraine. Such hints are related to the fact that Western allies are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's defences.

Bloomberg reported it, quoting its own sources.

Advertisement

Everything we know about the possibility of purchasing weapons for Ukraine

Discussions on joining the proposal are at an early stage between the UK, the United States, and other European countries, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. However, they cautioned that no decision has been made yet.

"We're working with allies on the provision of capability as well as the backup that sits behind that to make sure any capability is effective in Ukraine," Starmer told reporters during the Joint Press Conference with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

As a reminder, earlier, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, announced his intention to put the country's Armed Forces on "combat alert".


Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
