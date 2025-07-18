NATO forces urged to prepare for conflict with China

General Alexus Grynkewich, the new commander of NATO forces in Europe. Photo: Air & Space Forces Magazine

General Alexus Grynkewich, the new commander of NATO forces in Europe, said that Europe and the United States should actively prepare for an upcoming war with China and Russia. According to Hrynkiewicz, the Chinese leader intends to attack Taiwan and "force Russia" to attack NATO.

BILD reported this on Friday, July 18.

Threats to NATO

According to Grynkewich, the EU and the US have a maximum of two and a half years to prepare for war with Russia and China. He specified that the year of the great crisis will be 2027.

The NATO commander predicts that Xi Jinping is planning an attack on Taiwan and will look for ways to divert the United States' and NATO's attention from the Pacific region. This would allow him to force Russia to attack NATO member states.

"The EU and the US have only 18 months to prepare for a global military conflict with China and Russia," the article states.

