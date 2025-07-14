Svyrydenko reveals her plan to reform the Government of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky and Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for proposing to her the position of leader of the Government of Ukraine. She outlined the first key steps for improving and reforming the Government.

Yuliia Svyrydenko announced it on X on July 14.

What tasks did Zelensky set for Svyrydenko?

Yuliia Svyrydenko said that Zelensky had identified the priority tasks he sees for the new Government, including:

strengthening Ukraine's economic potential;

expanding programs to support Ukrainians;

scaling up the production of our own weapons.

According to the Minister, these tasks can be achieved through significant deregulation, the elimination of bureaucratic barriers, the reduction of non-critical government spending and duplication of functions of state institutions, the protection of entrepreneurship, and the full concentration of state resources for the defence of Ukraine and recovery after hostilities.

Svyrydenko believes that the first priority is to ensure the defence and security of Ukraine and guarantee the stability of our state. The official emphasized that the state apparatus has no right to waste our country's resources and potential. Ukraine deserves to be among the strongest economies in Europe.

"Ukrainian society must receive clearer instruments of social support. Every Ukrainian military man, every Ukrainian veteran deserves concrete and tangible state respect and gratitude," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

At the same time, she noted that the decision to appoint the Prime Minister is made by the Verkhovna Rada. According to Svyrydenko, she is preparing to interact with Parliament and to present the relevant government measures. The official also added that proposals for candidates for government members will be announced shortly.

As a reminder, on July 14, Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to Yuliia Svyrydenko the position of leader of the Government of Ukraine and asked her to significantly revamp its work. The President expects the new Cabinet of Ministers to present its action plan soon.