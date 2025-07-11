The Pentagon has issued orders to accelerate drone production

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Photo: Reuters

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced his intention to establish American dominance in military drones. It will remove restrictions on the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hegseth announced it in X.

Advertisement

Drone production in the United States

"We know why we are here. We were brought here to rebuild the army and respond to modern threats, while our enemies were producing millions of cheap drones, and we were bogged down in bureaucracy. Not anymore. In June, Trump issued an executive order on the United States' dominance in drones to strengthen the industry," the Secretary of Defense said.

He noted that he is lifting production restrictions, which will unlock the potential of the United States in three ways. First, drone production in the United States is expected to strengthen, with preference given to American-made drones. Next, there are plans to arm units with inexpensive American drones, involving their own engineers and artificial intelligence experts.

In addition, Americans will be trained in how to fight. Hegseth stressed that senior officers must overcome bureaucracy in budgeting, armament, and training.

"Here is the memorandum we are signing, delivered by drone in front of the Pentagon. That's the future. We are fighting for victory, and I will not back down," the head of the Ministry added.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced an "important statement" regarding Russia this Monday, July 14.