Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day US ramps up drone production — new military orders issued

US ramps up drone production — new military orders issued

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 July 2025 15:38
The Pentagon has issued orders to accelerate drone production
United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Photo: Reuters

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced his intention to establish American dominance in military drones. It will remove restrictions on the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hegseth announced it in X.

Advertisement

Drone production in the United States

"We know why we are here. We were brought here to rebuild the army and respond to modern threats, while our enemies were producing millions of cheap drones, and we were bogged down in bureaucracy. Not anymore. In June, Trump issued an executive order on the United States' dominance in drones to strengthen the industry," the Secretary of Defense said.

He noted that he is lifting production restrictions, which will unlock the potential of the United States in three ways. First, drone production in the United States is expected to strengthen, with preference given to American-made drones. Next, there are plans to arm units with inexpensive American drones, involving their own engineers and artificial intelligence experts.

In addition, Americans will be trained in how to fight. Hegseth stressed that senior officers must overcome bureaucracy in budgeting, armament, and training.

"Here is the memorandum we are signing, delivered by drone in front of the Pentagon. That's the future. We are fighting for victory, and I will not back down," the head of the Ministry added.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced an "important statement" regarding Russia this Monday, July 14.

USA Donald Trump Pentagon UAVs production Pete Hegseth
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information