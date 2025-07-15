Kellogg's Kyiv visit: what he and Sybiha talked about

The meeting between Sybiha and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Sybiha/X

On Tuesday, July 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. The head of the diplomatic department called the meeting "productive."

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced it on his page on the social network X.

Advertisement

The meeting between Sybiha and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Sybiha/X

The meeting between Sybiha and Kellogg — details of the conversation

"I had a productive meeting with US Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg and thanked him for joining us on Ukraine Statehood Day, as well as for his recent participation in the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome," Sybiha said.

He also noted that after yesterday's meeting between Kellogg and President Zelensky, he confirmed Ukraine's unwavering commitment to peaceful efforts aimed at ending the war and restoring peace.

"We are grateful to President Trump for his pivotal decision to provide, together with European allies, new Patriot systems and other weapons," the head of MIA thanked.

The meeting between Sybiha and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Sybiha/X

In addition, Sybiha said that during his meeting with Kellogg, the parties discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American defense cooperation, welcomed bipartisan support for the law on sanctions against Russia until 2025, and coordinated further steps to increase the cost of war for the aggressor.

"Despite what Russian propaganda claims, Russia is not winning and Ukraine is not losing this war. In fact, despite vast resources and losses, Moscow has failed to achieve a single strategic goal.

Now is the time to advance peace through strength: expand Ukraine's capabilities and increase transatlantic pressure to force Russia to end its war of aggression," Sybiha emphasized.

As a reminder, on July 14, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg.

Keith Kellogg later shared details of his meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.