Main News of the day Russia receives US–Ukraine peace plan agreed in Geneva

Russia receives US–Ukraine peace plan agreed in Geneva

Publication time 28 November 2025 12:52
Russia receives US–Ukraine peace plan agreed in Geneva
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Russian media

The United States of America has handed over to the Russian Federation the parameters of the peace plan agreed with Ukraine in Geneva. The Kremlin stated that it does not want to conduct such discussions in a public format.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, at a briefing on Friday, November 28.

When the Russian Federation will review the peace plan

Peskov stated that the points of the plan will be discussed in Moscow next week. However, the issue of territories between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be determined during negotiations.

"Who must recognize the territorial realities between Russia and Ukraine will be determined at the negotiations," he added.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman noted that the Russian Federation constantly shares information with the IAEA, particularly regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Peskov also mentioned the visit of US President’s special representative Steve Witkoff to Moscow at the briefing. He promised to announce the date of the meeting later.

Background

Recently, the United States handed Ukraine a peace plan consisting of 28 points. Later, the media published recordings revealing that it was a plan drafted by Russia.

In this document, the Kremlin demanded recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as de facto Russian, as well as the freezing of the war along the line of contact in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine did not accept such a format. Therefore, during the meeting in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on a new plan, which, according to the media, consists of 19 points. The United States has now handed it over to Russia.

On November 27, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced new requirements regarding the peace plan.

Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
