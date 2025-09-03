Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin threatens Ukraine with new offensive

Putin threatens Ukraine with new offensive

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 September 2025 19:29
Putin threatens Ukraine with new offensive, claims Kyiv’s reserves are running low
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia may "have to resolve everything by military means" if no "acceptable" agreement to end the conflict is reached.

Putin made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday, September 3, according to Russian state media.

Advertisement

Putin issues new threat to Ukraine

According to him, Russian army units are continuing their offensive "in all directions," though at different speeds.

Putin also claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are no longer capable of launching large-scale offensive operations and that their reserves are "shrinking."

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot conduct large-scale offensive operations, and their reserves are steadily running out," he stated.

Read also: 

Putin invites Zelensky to meet in Moscow

Putin wants Eastern Europe to stop supplying energy to Ukraine

vladimir putin AFU Ukraine war in Ukraine war
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information