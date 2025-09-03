Putin threatens Ukraine with new offensive, claims Kyiv’s reserves are running low

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia may "have to resolve everything by military means" if no "acceptable" agreement to end the conflict is reached.

Putin made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday, September 3, according to Russian state media.

Advertisement

Putin issues new threat to Ukraine

According to him, Russian army units are continuing their offensive "in all directions," though at different speeds.

Putin also claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are no longer capable of launching large-scale offensive operations and that their reserves are "shrinking."

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot conduct large-scale offensive operations, and their reserves are steadily running out," he stated.

Read also:

Putin invites Zelensky to meet in Moscow

Putin wants Eastern Europe to stop supplying energy to Ukraine