Main News of the day Israeli airstrike hits Syria’s defense ministry during live TV

Publication time 16 July 2025 17:10
Israeli airstrike hits Syrian HQ in Damascus, caught on live TV broadcast
Smoke in the sky after a strike on Damascus. Photo: social networks

On Wednesday, July 16, Israeli troops attacked the Syrian Ministry of Defense building in downtown Damascus. The moment of the explosion following the attack was broadcast live on a local TV channel.

The corresponding video was released by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on X.

Air strike on Damascus

The Israeli Defense Forces reported hitting the entrance to the Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters, but have not commented on the latest strike. Against the backdrop of regional tensions, it is known that Israel opposes Syrian government forces.

According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, the strikes will continue until the Syrian army leaves Sweida.

What we know about the conflict

The Israeli Defense Forces' strikes came after Syrian troops entered Siweida to quell deadly clashes between the Druze and Bedouin tribes. Nearly 100 people were killed in the clashes.

Israel explained the strikes as a defense of the Druze minority, who have family ties to Israeli Druze and are suffering at the hands of the Syrian state. Israel warned Syria to withdraw its troops from the south; otherwise, the strikes will continue.

Also read:

Israeli court postponed hearing in Netanyahu case

Budanov reveals consequences of Iran–Israel War on Ukraine

Israel conflict Syria shelling defense ministry Air strike
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
