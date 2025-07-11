What Trump really thinks about the US sanctions on Russia

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he is waiting for the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill against Russia to be passed. According to him, this bill allows the Senate to let the American leader "do whatever he thinks is necessary."

NBC News reported it.

What does Trump say about sanctions against Russia?

The publication noted that the Senate is treating the sanctions bill against Russia "with great respect," allowing the President to do whatever he deems necessary.

At the same time, Trump himself added that he expects the Senate to pass this document and emphasized that everything depends on whether he wants to use it.

"In other words, it's at my option if I want to use it. They're going to pass a very major and very biting sanctions bill, but it's up to the president as to whether or not he wants to exercise it," the head of the United States stated.

It should be noted that the bill was introduced by Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal. It provides for sanctions against Russia and secondary sanctions against countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products. According to this bill, a 500% duty may be imposed on goods from any country that purchases Russian products subject to sanctions.

As a reminder, earlier, Politico reported that the US Congress was ready to pass Lindsey Graham's bill against Russia. They are waiting for a signal from Trump to begin implementing the bill.

In addition, the President of the United States recently stated that he is seriously considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia. According to him, Moscow's aggressive behavior requires a response from Washington.