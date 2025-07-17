€100 billion for Ukraine — EU's long-term funding plan still awaits approval

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Reuters

The European Commission has proposed allocating €100 billion in aid to Ukraine from the European Union's long-term budget. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, mentioned this amount when presenting the budget in Brussels.

It was reported by DW.

When and for what can this money be allocated?

The budget has been presented but not yet voted on. However, if it is approved, Ukraine will receive €100 billion for the period 2028-2034. The total European budget will amount to €2 trillion.

The new budget is divided into three main functions: support for member states, support for beneficiaries and businesses through the Competitiveness Fund, and support for partners.

The EU has confirmed that it "takes the European social model seriously" by reserving 14% of the budget for social purposes. €451 billion will be allocated to the competitiveness fund to "pool investment efforts in clean technologies, digital technologies, biotechnologies, defence, space and food security."

